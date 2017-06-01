“She’s driving my baby daddy’s car!” Charges filed after fatal shooting at gas station in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in connection with the death of 24-year-old Teresa Wade, one of four people shot and killed in Milwaukee during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The accused is 24-year-old Jasmin Troutman of Milwaukee. She is facing one count of second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened on Sunday, May 28th near Teutonia and Hampton — and the altercation leading to the homicide was captured by a gas station’s surveillance cameras.

According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived on scene, they saw a green PT Cruiser stopped near 35th and Hampton — and a woman was slumped over in the driver’s seat of that vehicle. That person, later identified as Teresa Wade, was unconscious, and not breathing. She suffered a gunshot wound to her lower abdomen, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators interviewed a witness, who indicated on Sunday, she and Wade were “driving around” when Wade saw Troutman driving behind them. Wade then said: “That (expletive) is driving my baby daddy’s car. I’m gonna make that (expletive) get out of the car.”

Prosecutors say Troutman pulled into the Citgo gas station at Teutonia and Hampton and Wade pulled in behind her. Wade yelled at Troutman, investigators say, telling Troutman that she was “going to run her over, kill her and kill that baby.” Troutman then exited her vehicle and told Wade to get out of her car. Wade told Troutman to move away from her vehicle “so she could hit her,” and Wade then backed up her vehicle — driving forward and backward four times before bumping the rear passenger door of Troutman’s vehicle.

Troutman then went to her vehicle and retrieved a handgun, prosecutors say, approaching the driver’s side door of the vehicle Wade was in — shooting Wade while she was about a foot from the door.

The complaint says Wade drove away, eventually losing consciousness and putting on the emergency brake, causing the vehicle to stop near 35th and Hampton.

Troutman was interviewed on May 29th.

According to the complaint, Troutman admitted to shooting Wade, but said “she wasn’t sure if she hit the woman.”

Troutman told investigators she stopped at the gas station as she was en route to her son’s grandmother’s house. She said she saw Wade pull into the gas station’s parking lot — describing Wade as someone she’d seen photos of on Facebook. Troutman said Wade “had been threatening her” since August of 2016, when Troutman began dating the father of Wade’s child. They apparently began dating while Wade was pregnant with the man’s child.