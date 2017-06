Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News an officer suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand near 36th and Hope Thursday evening, June 1st.Milwaukee police officer shot in the hand near 35th and Toronto Streets.

Officials say the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Breaking: MPD investigating a shooting at 35th & Toronto. Heavy police presence @fox6now pic.twitter.com/YP9ZALBjPM — Bret Lemoine (@BretLemoine) June 2, 2017

Breaking: sources say police officer shot in hand near 35th and Toronto; civilian on scene taken in ambulance @fox6now pic.twitter.com/v6UHXBghtv — Bret Lemoine (@BretLemoine) June 2, 2017

