Windsurfer's death investigated in Madison

MADISON — Authorities say the boater who struck and killed a windsurfer on a lake in Madison is cooperating in the investigation.

The boater struck the windsurfer on Lake Mendota Wednesday evening. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal accident.

University of Wisconsin-Madison police officials said they’re assisting Dane County because of the close proximity to campus.

