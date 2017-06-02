Appleton police to release findings of investigation into officer-involved-shooting

APPLETON — The Appleton Police Department will release on Friday morning, June 2nd the findings of an investigation into the officer-involved-shooting which occurred inside Jack’s Apple Pub in Appleton on the morning of Sunday, May 21st. FOX6 News plans to stream that news conference — which is set for 11:00 a.m.

One man faces charges in connection with the incident. 33-year-old Henry Nellum of Milwaukee faces the following charges:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Operating a firearm while intoxicated

Misdemeanor bail jumping

Disorderly conduct

According to a criminal complaint, Nellum and another man got into a fight at Jack’s Apple Pub at about 1:40 a.m.

Prosecutors say Nellum pulled out a gun. He said he intended to give the weapon to someone else so he could fight the other man — and it went off. Witnesses said Nellum also pointed the weapon at the other man’s neck.

When police responded to the incident, Appleton Police Lt. Jay Steinke shot and killed 33-year-old Jimmie Sanders, who was also from Milwaukee.

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas said that Steinke saw a man with a gun, and fired at the suspect, killing him. Neither Sanders nor Lt. Steinke are mentioned in the six-page criminal complaint filed against Nellum, however.

Representatives from the Green Bay Police Department, Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office and Appleton Police Department will be involved in the Friday morning news conference.

