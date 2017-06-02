Long term full closure: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The summer construction season is warming up. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Friday, June 2

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for bridge decking and pavement marking - 11PM - 6AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for decking and pavement marking - 11PM - 6AM

(Closures include the system ramps)

Saturday, June 3

Long Term Full Closure I-94 West exit ramp to HWY 100 (from I-41 South) by 6AM Saturday through Fall 2017

Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for overhang work - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for overhang work - 11PM - 4:30AM

Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at HWY 100 for overhang work - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for overhang work - 11PM - 4:30AM