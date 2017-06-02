× Motor home catches fire on Highway 41, driver cited

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A motor home burst into flames on Highway 41 in the Village of Richfield late Thursday, June 1st.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 41.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the motor home became engulfed in flames, and the driver had left the scene.

The Richfield Fire department was dispatched to the scene. Due to the position and location of the motor home, south of where Highways 41 and 45 merge, both highways had to be closed at Pioneer Rd, southbound traffic, for approximately two hours.

The motor home, which had burned significantly, was extinguished by the fire department. The Washington County Highway Department was called to remove melted metal fragments from the roadway.

The incident remains under investigation into the owner of the motor home.

The investigation revealed the motor home became disabled while it was being driven, and subsequently started on fire. The driver, a 41 year old man from Milwaukee, was located a short time later, away from the scene, and will be cited for traffic-related offenses.