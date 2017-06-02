Woman cited after ponies broke free during Elm Grove Memorial Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELM GROVE -- A 66-year-old Shorewood woman has been cited after her show ponies temporarily broke loose Monday, May 29th during the Memorial Day Parade in Elm Grove. Three people were hurt.

Police said shortly before noon, the show ponies from the Erin Meadows Farm LLC broke loose. According to police, the woman is being cited for failing to obey a traffic officer. This, after she ignored the officer's orders to not enter the parade route.

Police say the woman directed her horses and carriage into the route against the flow of the parade and eventually lost control of her horses when turning the horse and carriage around. The horses kicked the carriage and eventually ran off -- striking and injuring several individuals watching the parade.

Three victims were treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

Police said a 77-year-old man from Milwaukee was knocked to the ground by the ponies out of his chair. He struck his head and was stepped on by ponies but did not sustain any serious injuries. He was checked by Elm Grove EMS and refused medical transport.

A nine-year-old boy from Racine received minor lacerations to his ear and had stomach pain from the carriage impacting him. He was treated by Elm Grove EMS and transported to Children’s Hospital via ambulance.

A 58-year-old Brookfield woman received an ankle, shoulder and head injury when she was knocked off her chair from being struck by the carriage. She was treated by Elm Grove EMS and transported to Elmbrook Hospital via ambulance.