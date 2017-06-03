Fighting back against bullying with former Packers fullback William Henderson

MILWAUKEE — Former Green Bay Packers fullback William Henderson is teaming up with “Exquisite Threading & Spa” to fight back against bullying. The former Packers player spent the day Saturday, June 3rd raising awareness for anti-bullying programs through “Henderson’s Ride for Hope.”

The event took place at Exquisite Threading & Spa in Glendale.

People stopped by for free eyebrow threading or mustache and beard trim with every donation.

Henderson says the fundraiser is a small way to help a big problem.

“Bullying is a substantial problem we’re having in our schools and in our communities. Kids aren’t able to escape. It’s unfortunately claiming lives. Bullying has taken over as the number one cause for teen suicides, teen death and I don’t want this anymore in Wisconsin communities,” said Henderson.

Donations are going to Milwaukee-based organization “Generations Against Bullying.” All five Exquisite locations in the state are accepting donations.