“We’re just getting started:” Milwaukee VA Medical Center celebrates 150 years

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee VA Medical Center celebrated a major anniversary Saturday, June 3rd: 150 years of service. To commemorate the special occasion they put on a party to celebrate.

"Think about this back in 1867 is when we first opened our doors to about 60 veterans from the Civil War," said Daniel Zomcheck, Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

During the day-long celebration, members of the Milwaukee Veteran Affairs Office put on a party to show how far they've come.

Director Daniel Zomcheck pointed out with different conflicts, treatment changes too.

"Come to us and learn about what you're eligible for," said Zomchek.

It's not all about work and treatment, Saturday's events were a chance to explore and take a step back in time.

"I came out here today because I am a history fan, I've always been a fan of history," said Jeff Mason, WWII re-enactor.

16-year-old Jeff Mason is one of dozens of re-enactors who educates attendees about different conflicts.

All across the VA grounds they have living history tents set up for people to walk around in, ask questions, and engage with.

Members of the Milwaukee VA say they're ready for the next 150.

"We're just getting started and we want people to trust us with their care. Come in, see me personally. I will personally take you on a tour of these grounds and this hospital to encourage you if you're a veteran to come in and get your care," said Gary Kunich, Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Despite rain dampening the mood for a short time, it didn't stop the event from happening as the old military motto goes: "We'll soldier on."

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center currently treats 64,000 veterans annually. To learn more, CLICK HERE.