1 killed in fire at home near Palmer and Concordia; cause under investigation

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed in a fire that happened Saturday night, June 3rd near Palmer and Concordia.

It happened around 11:00 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner has confirmed they were dispatched to the scene for one victim.

