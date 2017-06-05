“Congress needs to get it right:” Sen. Johnson says Obamacare replacement too complex to rush

MILWAUKEE — Congress returns to Washington this week, and some Republicans are optimistic they can replace the Affordable Care Act this year, but Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is pumping the brakes.

Johnson said the Obamacare replacement effort is too complex to rush. This, as he stopped in Milwaukee Monday, June 5th with one of President Donald Trump’s top appointees.

“For my own part, I’m working pretty hard,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he disputes the idea that a lack of legislative successes means Congress isn’t working hard.

Some Republicans want to see a breakthrough, especially on health care, with the second-ranking Republican Senator John Cornyn guaranteeing passage by the end of July.

Johnson downplayed the timeline.

“Congress needs to get it right. I would much rather take time and get it right, particularly on Obamacare. Health care affects every American. It’s incredibly personal,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the Senate is starting to write its own version of a health care bill, separate from the one that narrowly passed the House this spring.

Without major breakthroughs, President Trump’s administration is planning to make other changes on its own.

On Monday, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai was in Milwaukee to meet with broadband providers. He wants to eliminate an Obama-era rule that makes it illegal for internet providers to slow down or block access to certain websites. Republicans say the regulation hurts internet providers and makes them less likely to invest in their networks, but Democrats fear that the companies will get to control what you see online.

In Milwaukee, Pai defended his plan.

“Consumers’ number one concern about the internet is that they want better access. They want better, faster, cheaper connections. They want more competition,” Pai said.

Pai is pledging that Wisconsin will see better competition among internet providers if his rule change goes through.

A final decision is expected after the public comment period ends in August.