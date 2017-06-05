× Héctor Colón leaving Milwaukee County post to become president, CEO of Lutheran Social Services

MILWAUKEE — Héctor Colón is leaving his post as director of the Department of Health and Human Services in Milwaukee County to be president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services (LSS) of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

A note on the LSS website indicates Colón will join its leadership team in next month.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele released the following statement regarding Colón’s departure:

“When I say that tens of thousands of lives in Milwaukee County are better today than they were six years ago because of Héctor Colón and his team at the Department of Health and Human Services it’s not an exaggeration. Héctor is an inspired leader who motivates the people around him to do bigger and better things than they thought were possible. While I’m sad to see Héctor leave the County, I know he will still be making a positive difference in our community. I also know that the culture of pride, excellence, and ‘doing the right thing’ that he’s instilled at DHHS will ensure that the department continues to provide top-notch service in his absence. I wish Héctor all the best in his new role with Lutheran Social Services.”

Colón issued the following statement:

“I want to thank County Executive Chris Abele for giving me the incredible opportunity to serve as Milwaukee County’s Director of Health and Human Services. During my six years, we built partnerships, developed award-winning programs and brought innovative strategies to government that transformed services for our most vulnerable, while saving taxpayers millions. The county executive’s commitment to bringing top talent to Milwaukee County, challenging his leadership team, and supporting our work enabled DHHS to accomplish more than anyone expected we could. I will be forever grateful for my time at DHHS.”

DHSS Chief Operating Officer Jeanne Dorff will serve as interim director of the department while the county executive begins a search for a new permanent director.