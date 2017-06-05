× Police: Man suspected of making threats on social media to harm people at Brookfield Square

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police announced on Monday, June 5th that they have a 30-year-old man in custody in connection with a threat made to Brookfield Square property on Sunday.

The 30-year-old man has yet to be charged. But officials say as a result of their investigation, they located him and took him into custody. The suspect allegedly made threats on Facebook to harm others and then himself at Brookfield Square.

As a result of this alleged threat, there was an increased police presence at the mall on Sunday. The mall closed at 6:00 p.m. Sunday as usual. Employees at several different businesses told FOX6 News they knew nothing of suspicious that had occurred.

The suspect is being held at the Waukesha County Jail — and is expected to be charged.

