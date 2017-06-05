President Trump uses Twitter to go after London mayor

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump hosts an event for military mothers on National Military Spouse Appreciation Day with is wife, first lady Melania Trump, in the East Room of the White Hosue May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Marine Chamber Orchestra and the U.S. Army Chors performed patriotic music for the invited guests two days before Mother's Day. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump is again attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter.
President Trump tweeted Monday morning that Khan had offered a “pathetic excuse” and “had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement.”
President Trump added that the media “is working hard to sell it!”
On Sunday President Trump leveled an inaccurate criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying the mayor was telling people there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the attack. The mayor had instead been telling London residents not to be concerned by a stepped-up police presence in the city following the attack.
Later Khan’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to President Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet.