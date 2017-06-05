× Tee up a gift for Father’s Day! U.S. Open merchandise pavilion opens to public on Thursday

ERIN HILLS — The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Monday, June 5th that the U.S. Open Main Merchandise pavilion at Erin Hills will be open to the general public for pre-championship shopping from Thursday, June 8th through Sunday, June 11th (10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily).

Tickets are not required to access the Main Merchandise pavilion during these four days. However, the golf course will be closed to the public.

The Main Merchandise pavilion, covering 39,000 square feet, features a variety of merchandise bearing the U.S. Open Championship logo, including caps, golf shirts, T-shirts, jackets, lapel pins, golf balls, repair tools, ball markers, towels and much more.

The 2017 U.S. Open runs from June 12-June 18. Much of the action will be broadcast live on FOX6.