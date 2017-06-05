× Walworth County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash in LaGrange Township

LaGRANGE TOWNSHIP — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened in LaGrange Township on Monday morning, June 5th.

Officials say around 6:15 a.m., they received a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of Highway H and Territorial Road.

Once they arrived on the scene, emergency personal found two vehicles with extensive damage at that intersection.

Officials say their initial investigation revealed a white SUV was eastbound on Territorial Road driven by a 32-year-old Delavan man and failed to stop at the posted stop sign. The SUV then crashed into a gray car which was southbound on Highway H and had the right of way with no required stop sign. The car was struck by the SUV on its passenger side.

There were two persons in the car — a 47-year-old man and 39-year-old woman. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. She has been identified as Nancy Sanchez-Castillo. The 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.