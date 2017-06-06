Developing: Crews on scene of 4-alarm fire at recycling center in Walworth Co.

Posted 6:16 am, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:47AM, June 6, 2017

WALWORTH COUNTY —  Firefighters are responding to a four-alarm fire at a recycling center on Highway 11 near Spring Prairie Road in Town of Lyons.

There were reports of roughly 1,000 tires burning.

Several fire departments are on the scene — and several roads in the area are blocked off.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

