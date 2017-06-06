France to consider new security measures

PARIS — Interior minister Gerard Collomb says a special security meeting convened by French president Emmanuel Macron will examine new counterterrorism measures Wednesday at the Elysee palace.

Collomb told reporters the defense council, which includes government members and top security officials, will focus on extending the country’s state of emergency and other permanent security measures.

France has been under a state of emergency since Nov. 2015 attacks. The government plans to ask parliament to extend it from July 15, its current expiration date, until Nov. 1.

The French presidency says the defense council will also outline details of a new task force that will be in charge of coordinating counterterrorism efforts and intelligence services in the country. The coordination unit will be based at the Elysee palace and operational 24 hours a day.