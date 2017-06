× Medical examiner investigates second infant death in a single day

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has responded to an infant death investigation in the neighborhood near 16th and Meinecke.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7th.

This is the second infant death investigation for this date. The other was reported near 46th and Meinecke on Tuesday morning.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

43.062238 -87.932591