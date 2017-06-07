× Attorney for Steven Avery files post-conviction motion in the case

MANITOWOC — The attorney for Steven Avery has filed a post-conviction motion in the case, according to FOX11Online.com. FOX6 is still working to get the 1,000-page-plus document.

The Clerk of Courts office in Manitowoc County confirmed the motion was filed on Wednesday, June 7th.

Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey are currently serving life sentences — convicted in the 2005 death of photographer Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. The case was chronicled in the 10-part Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

In 2005, Dassey, then 16, confessed to authorities that he assisted his uncle in raping and killing Halbach, whose charred remains were found on Avery family property in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

The Netflix docuseries suggested that investigators took advantage of Dassey’s youth and limited intellect to coax him into confessing to a crime he didn’t commit.

