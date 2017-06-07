“Different way to medicate:” Medical marijuana dispensary offers patients pot pizza

QUINCY, Massachusetts — A medical marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts is offering patients a delicious way to treat their pain — pot pizza.

The main ingredient is medical marijuana.

“A lot of our patients want to figure it a different way to medicate that didn’t always remind them of trying to take care of themselves. It makes medicating less scary and less a reminder of what they’re psychologically trying to distance themselves from,” Seth Yaffe, Ermont director of operations said.

Open since October, Ermont’s medical marijuana dispensary has growing areas and labs, along with retail space, and a kitchen, where flavorless liquid cannabinoids are infused into ingredients and sauces.

Even though it looks like a regular pizza, it doesn’t go home like one. Everything produced at the dispensary is clearly labeled with dosages to prevent patients from overindulging, and packaged in a way that’s child safe and tamper proof.

“A lot of our top sellers right now are olive oil, honey, peanut butter — things our patients can use to do their own cooking at home. We’re working on a vegan mayonnaise right now that patients will be able to put on a sandwich,” Yaffe said.

Patients in pain have called the pot pizza a game-changer.

“I’ve found that’s the only thing that helps. I want to stay away from painkillers. This is a great substitute for it. It’s amazing how creative they get,” Wes Francois, patient said.

Ermont treats 300 to 400 patients on a busy day, and offers more traditional products as well.