Federal jury awards $6.7M to inmate who she said was sexually assaulted by guard

MILWAUKEE — A former inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail has been awarded $6.7 million.

A federal jury on Wednesday, June 7th found the woman was repeatedly raped by a guard when she was an inmate at the facility four years ago. The former inmate filed a lawsuit against the county and the guard, Xavier Thicklen. According to court documents, the inmate was pregnant at the time of the assaults.

Thicklen, now 28, pleaded no contest to a single felony count of misconduct in office in November 2014. It was part of a plea deal which ended with four other sexual assault charges against him being dismissed. Thicklen was ordered to serve three days in the House of Correction, but was given credit for time served.

The federal jury awarded the former inmate $1.7 million to “fairly and reasonably compensate” her for the harm she sustained in this incident. They also awarded the inmate $5 million in punitive damages. That is equal to $1 million for each of the incidents she alleges.

