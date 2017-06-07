Housekeeper finds $12,000 in Eau Claire hotel room

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 14: The words 'In God We Trust' are seen on U.S. currency October 14, 2004 in Washington, DC. Although the U.S. constitution prohibits an official state religion, references to God appear on American money, the U.S. Congress starts its daily session with a prayer, and the same U.S. Supreme Court that has consistently struck down organized prayer in public schools as unconstitutional opens its public sessions by asking for the blessings of God. The Supreme Court will soon use cases from Kentucky and Texas to consider the constitutionality of Ten Commandments displays on government property, addressing a church-state issue that has ignited controversy around the country. (Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A man who accidentally left behind $12,000 cash in a hotel room in northwestern Wisconsin has his money back thanks to the honesty of a teenage housekeeper.
Seventeen-year-old Natasha Stone was cleaning a room at the AmericInn in Eau Claire on a recent Saturday when she discovered the cash and some personal documents in a cooler that was left behind. Stone says keeping the cash wasn’t an option for her. She says it’s a karma thing — if you do something good, positive things will happen to you in return.
The hotel’s general manager Cathy Tepaske tells WQOW-TV they repeatedly tried to contact the man who had reserved the room but couldn’t reach him. But, he returned the next day and was relieved the cooler and its contents were still there. He rewarded Stone with $100.