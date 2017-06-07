× Housekeeper finds $12,000 in Eau Claire hotel room

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A man who accidentally left behind $12,000 cash in a hotel room in northwestern Wisconsin has his money back thanks to the honesty of a teenage housekeeper.

Seventeen-year-old Natasha Stone was cleaning a room at the AmericInn in Eau Claire on a recent Saturday when she discovered the cash and some personal documents in a cooler that was left behind. Stone says keeping the cash wasn’t an option for her. She says it’s a karma thing — if you do something good, positive things will happen to you in return.

The hotel’s general manager Cathy Tepaske tells WQOW-TV they repeatedly tried to contact the man who had reserved the room but couldn’t reach him. But, he returned the next day and was relieved the cooler and its contents were still there. He rewarded Stone with $100.