Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Tuesday night, June 6th.

The first shooting happened near 9th and Somers around 6 p.m.

Police say the 18-year-old victim was shot during an argument. The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives are seeking the suspect.

The second shooting incident occurred near 36th and Clarke around 9 p.m.

Police say the 15-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound under circumstances that remain under investigation by detectives. The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No additional details have been released.

