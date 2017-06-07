“You’re wasting your money:” Milwaukee aldermen warn of dangers, penalties of using fireworks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski was joined by fellow Public Safety Committee member Alderman Cavalier Johnson, Judiciary and Legislation Committee Chair Alderman Michael Murphy, and Milwaukee Police Department Sgt. Tim Gauerke Wednesday morning, June 7th to inform the public about the dangers of fireworks.

“You’re wasting your money, you’re causing a disturbance in your neighborhood.” “Fireworks are not legal anywhere in Milwaukee County,” said Ald. Witkowski. “You’re wasting your money, you’re causing a disturbance in your neighborhood.”

“They disturb people’s pets and they disturb people’s children and their own sleeping patterns. I’ve got a first grader who’s trying to finish out school this week and fireworks keep him up at night,” said Ald. Johnson.

Additionally, city leaders discussed the penalties assessed for using fireworks as we approach summer festivals and the 4th of July holiday. Possession of fireworks is prohibited in Milwaukee and can result in big fines.

“…most of those calls come around the fourth of July season so that unduly burdens the police force.” “Citation amounts for adults are $699 and for juveniles they are $94,” said Sgt. Gauerke. “Annually MPD responds to over a 1,000 calls of fireworks throughout the year. And certainly, most of those calls come around the fourth of July season so that unduly burdens the police force.”

“The reality is we just don’t want to see so many children injured every summer showing up in the emergency room with second or third degree burns or worse, potentially losing a finger or potentially losing even an eye. It just isn’t worth it,” said Ald. Murphy.