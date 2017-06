MILWAUKEE — The Westown Farmers’ Market opened for the season on Wednesday, June 7th.

It takes place at Zeidler Union Square near 4th and Wisconsin every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and visitors can enjoy shopping, live music and lunch.

The market returns every week through October 25th. The only exception is July 5th.

