Glendale police respond to viral Facebook post about human trafficking at Bayshore

GLENDALE — Glendale police have taken to social media to respond to a Facebook post that’s going viral.

Police said Thursday, June 8th: “We have had several citizens reach out to us about the following Facebook post that is going viral regarding human trafficking at Bayshore Towne Center.”

The post reads as follows:

“At tonight’s banquet, a detective from MPD spoke and she told us that Mayfair Mall and Bayshore Town Center are very popular spots for human trafficking. Girls as young as 12 are being snatched up and sold into prostitution rings. I thought this information is worth sharing. So be careful letting your girls go out alone and talk to them about this. Also, if you shop in or frequent these areas keep your eyes open, you could make a huge difference.”

Glendale police said “We want to assure everyone that while human trafficking is a very real issue in our country and you should always remain aware of your surroundings, we have had no reports of this at Bayshore nor are we currently investigating anything related.”