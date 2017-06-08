“Very close to my heart:” Governor Walker participates in 31st annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

WAUKESHA – Governor Scott Walker joined law enforcement officers, Special Olympics athletes, and members of the Waukesha community Thursday, June 8th for the 31st Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, which kicks off the 2017 Wisconsin Special Olympics State Summer Games.

“We know that individuals with disabilities have their own unique set of abilities,” Governor Walker said. “And Special Olympics Wisconsin provides them with the opportunity to train, compete, and demonstrate their athletic talent. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an event very close to my heart, and it’s an honor to join the athletes and law enforcement officers here today to kick off the 2017 Special Olympics Summer Games.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics. In Wisconsin alone, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $30 million since 1986.

This year, nearly 1,300 volunteers representing 170 state law enforcement agencies throughout the state are participating in the run.