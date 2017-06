MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department on Thursday afternoon responded to the area near 73rd and Florist — where they discovered a body in a field Thursday afternoon, June 8th.

Officials were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m.

Police said witnesses discovered the victim, and they’re now working to identify that person and determine a cause of death. At this point, foul play isn’t suspected, police said.

