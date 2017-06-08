Picture: Milwaukee police seek help locating vehicle tied to fatal shooting of bartender

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help in locating a vehicle related to a recent homicide on the city’s south side.

Dylan Steffen was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31st in the neighborhood near 2nd and Lapham.

The wanted suspect was driving a white, four-door, Chevrolet Impala. The distinctive feature of the Impala is that the lower half of the front bumper is black. The front right wheel is also either dirty or the wheel cover is missing. All of the windows on the car are tinted.

The surveillance image below (top portion) is of the suspect’s vehicle. A stock photo of what the car may look like is in the bottom portion.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

43.014069 -87.912583