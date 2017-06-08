× Police identify victims of murder-suicide in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Police identified on Thursday, June 8th the victims of a double fatal shooting in Kenosha.

The victims are 23-year-old Brian Baldwin of Kenosha and 23-year-old Anthony Kerrill of Waukegan, Illinois. Baldwin’s father told FOX6 News his son was killed in a murder-suicide.

Kenosha police were called to the neighborhood near 22nd Avenue and 69th Street near Lincoln Park on Wednesday. Police said shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired. Investigators determined the shots were fired inside a home, and two men were found dead inside.

A firearm was located inside the home and secured by officers. Police said this case appears domestic violence related.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.