VP Mike Pence to discuss health care in Milwaukee Saturday, June 10th

Posted 2:00 pm, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 02:02PM, June 8, 2017

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Milwaukee on Saturday, June 10th for a listening session and speech on former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The vice president’s office says Pence will meet with business leaders and families in Wisconsin to discuss the “adverse effects” of the law. Pence will be joined by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

Pence has been holding Obamacare events as the Senate works on its own version of a health care bill passed by the House. The legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

President Donald Trump has urged the Senate to send him a health care bill and criticized congressional Democrats as “obstructionists.”