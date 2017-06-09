× Everything you need to know about the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills

ERIN HILLS — The 117th U.S. Open Championship is being held in Wisconsin for the first time. Erin Hills Golf Course is the location — a unique location set in the Kettle Moraine.

The U.S. Open runs from June 12-June 18. Much of the action will be broadcast live on FOX6. Also, watch for special coverage from FOX6 News throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Erin Hills will be set up at 7,693 yards and will play to a par of 36-36-72. The yardage for each round of the championship will vary due to course setup and conditions. For more information on the course, click any of the links just below.

