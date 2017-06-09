× Golden year: Milwaukee Bucks get ready to celebrate 50th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are kicking off a yearlong celebration of the NBA franchise’s 50th anniversary.

The team unveiled a special logo on Twitter to mark the occasion. The Bucks are also holding their third annual block party on Saturday outside the team’s office in Milwaukee, where they say they plan to make their first major announcement of the celebration. Rookie of the Year candidate Malcolm Brogdon is expected to attend, along with former Bucks including Vin Baker and Bob Dandridge.

Milwaukee finished with 42 wins this season for the club’s first winning record since 2009-10. The Bucks lost in the playoffs in six games in the first round to the Toronto Raptors.