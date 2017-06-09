Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 News at 11
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Politics
Dose of Reality
Sports
U.S. Open
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
70°
70°
Low
62°
High
77°
Sat
59°
90°
Sun
70°
92°
Mon
70°
92°
See complete forecast
LIVE VIDEO: Hearing to determine if Todd VanLare will be released from mental hospital so he can die at home
June 9, 2017
Posted 8:27 am, June 9, 2017, by
Trisha Bee
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who is turning six years old Friday, June 9, 2017.
Popular
Glendale police respond to viral Facebook post about human trafficking at Bayshore
Police find 2 dead in home in Kenosha; victim’s father says son killed in murder-suicide
4-year-old boy dies of ‘dry drowning’ days after going swimming
Eli, the ‘Miracle Baby’ born without a nose, has died
Latest News
Gov. Scott Walker sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping could be $5 benefit
Milwaukee County Transit System: Changes on the horizon for GO Pass holders
Man arrested for OWI, cocaine possession following hit-and-run crash in Mount Pleasant
Mother of four shoots, kills would-be robber who broke into apartment
Look Who's 6
June 2, 2017
Look Who's 6
June 1, 2017
Look Who's 6
June 7, 2017
Interviews
June 8, 2017
Look Who's 6
April 9, 2017
Look Who's 6
March 9, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 9, 2017
Look Who's 6
June 4, 2017
Look Who's 6
April 14, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 6, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 19, 2017
Look Who's 6
May 26, 2017
Look Who's 6
March 10, 2017
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.