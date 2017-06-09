Vice President Pence to visit Direct Supply on visit to Milwaukee

LIVE VIDEO: Milwaukee aldermen talk about rash of intentionally set fires on city’s south side
Posted 12:36 pm, June 9, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 8: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an Infrastructure Summit Working Luncheon June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — When Vice President Mike Pence travels to Milwaukee on Saturday, June 10th, he will meet with small businesses and job creators in the community.

The vice president will be joined by Governor Scott Walker and then hear from local small businesses and their employees convening at Direct Supply, a medical supply store servicing the senior living industry.

The Vice President will discuss the President’s economic agenda and the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Vice President Pence will conclude his visit with formal remarks.

