"We forgive you:" Family of pastor shot and killed on city's north side want suspect to come forward

MILWAUKEE — The family of a man murdered Thursday, June 8th in Milwaukee, says their loved one was a pastor and a dedicated father. Milwaukee police say they are seeking a known suspect in the murder of Andrew Phillips. His family says just a few days ago was one of the best days of Phillips’ life.

In his old church near 35th and North, Phillips delivered the word of God. His family says Phillips provided in many other ways.

“During Christmastime at the church, set up free haircuts for the young men in the church,” said Maria Collins, victim’s mother.

Thursday, the 39-year-old was taken from his family — shot and killed in a home on North 55th Street.

His family describes him as a dedicated father.

“Ten children. He knows them all,” said Collins.

A father who, just last Saturday, walked his oldest daughter down the aisle.

“We were both crying walking down the aisle. Hands were sweaty and everything but he told me he was really proud of me,” said Andrea Phillips, victim’s daughter.

Relatives say Phillips, himself, was divorced and there were problems with a recent romantic interest.

Milwaukee police say “relationship issues” were at the center of Thursday’s shooting, and are seeking a known male suspect.

“My son is not here. I waited for him this morning to come through the door; I knew he wasn’t coming,” said Collins.

His grieving family now practicing what their loved one preached.

“Please whoever you are, turn yourself in. We love you, we forgive you, and we pray for even you and your family,” said Jalai Phillips, victim’s cousin.

Milwaukee police say no none is in custody at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call police.