Amber Alert: Search is on for 8-year-old boy who may be with armed father

MARATHON COUNTY — An Amber Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Jaiden Hunt. He is believed to be in the company of his father, Jamie Hunt. The Amber Alert indicates Jamie Hunt is armed.

Jaiden is missing from the Township of Knowlton in Marathon County. He is described as a male, white, about 4′ tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and silver or white shorts.

Jamie Hunt, age 34, is described as a male, white, 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van, purple with license plate 139YNU.

if you have information that could help locate either Jaiden or Jamie Hunt, you are urged to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200.

