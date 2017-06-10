× 25-year-old Milwaukee woman shot and killed near 22nd and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed near 22nd and Hadley Saturday, June 10th.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2 p.m.

According to police, the 25-year-old woman was shot after a fight and died shortly after. An 18-year-old man was also shot and is being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the suspect.

