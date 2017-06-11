15-year-old boy arrested in connection with death of 10-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colorado -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl, last seen with the 15-year-old son of her father's girlfriend.

According to KDVR, the 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday, June 10th and booked into the Adams County Juvenile Detention facility for first degree murder.

The father of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell said she and his girlfriend's 15-year-old son left home around 8:00 p.m. on June 7th to walk to a nearby shopping center. The 15-year-old boy told police they got separated when a rainstorm moved in. She was reported missing just before midnight.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday, June 8th and officers and volunteers canvassed the area all day.

Her body was found Thursday evening in a grassy area near East 128th Avenue and Jasmine Street, about one mile from home.

Police have not said whether the suspect is the father’s girlfriend’s son.

“Because of his status as a juvenile, his name is not being released,” police told KDVR.

An exact cause of death has not been released, but the coroner confirmed it was “other than accidental.” On Friday, police confirmed Campbell's death was being investigated as a homicide.

On Sunday, police thanked everyone involved in the search and the investigation:

“During the course of this investigation several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, to include the Thornton Fire Department, Adams County School District 12 and many other search and rescue teams assisted the Thornton Police Department. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to those agencies as they proved to be an invaluable resource. We would also like to thank the community for their willingness to assist in the search for Kiaya and for all the calls received on the tip line providing information on this case.”

Neighbors described the young girl as a beautiful soul who was vivacious and innocent.

She posted lots of videos on YouTube over the past several years, showing off her new glasses, her homemade slime and collection of squishes.

Campbell's mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help lay her daughter to rest.