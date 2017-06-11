Officials: Fire at home on Milwaukee’s south side displaces 12 people

MILWAUKEE — 12 people have been displaced by a fire in a two-family building on Milwaukee’s south side early Sunday, June 11th.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the home at 13th and Harrison around 1:00 a.m.

Officials say the fire caused damage to the structure only — nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being ruled as accidental.

The Red Cross was on the scene to assist those who needed help.

