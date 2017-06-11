× Officials: Fire at home on Milwaukee’s south side displaces 12 people

MILWAUKEE — 12 people have been displaced by a fire in a two-family building on Milwaukee’s south side early Sunday, June 11th.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the home at 13th and Harrison around 1:00 a.m.

Officials say the fire caused damage to the structure only — nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being ruled as accidental.

The Red Cross was on the scene to assist those who needed help.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.