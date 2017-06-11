Man charged after father walked in on rape of his 6-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pennsylvania -- Police in Pennsylvania say a father walked in on the rape of his six-year-old son.

According to WNEP, 19-year-old Sebastian Wardingo is accused of raping the six-year-old boy in Hazleton on Saturday night, June 10th.

Police were called to the home for a reported fight between two men.

Investigators say the victim's father walked into a room and saw Wardingo pulling up his pants. The boy was on the bed with his pants down.

Police say Wardingo later admitted to inappropriate contact with the child.

Wardingo is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and other charges.