Medical Examiner: Milwaukee man drowns in Lake Michigan at Klode Park

WHITEFISH BAY — A 34-year-old Milwaukee man drowned in Lake Michigan at Klode Park on Saturday evening, June 10th.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office indicates the incident happened approximately 8:00 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, June 12th. No further information will be released about this case until that autopsy is complete.

Meanwhile, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP) announced on Sunday its current drowning statistics. In 2017, the GLSRP is tracking 25 Great Lakes drownings.

Overall since 2010, the GLSRP has tracked 562 Great Lakes drownings. Full statistics here (74 drownings in 2010; 87 in 2011; 101 in 2012, 67 in 2013, 54 in 2014, 55 in 2015, 99 in 2016, and 25 to date in 2017). Note: * = (+/-) Awaiting 100% confirmation of drowning.

Lake Michigan’s 14 drownings is leading the statistics in 2017.

