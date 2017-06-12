× Judge denies request to delay jury selection in Dominique Heaggan-Brown trial

MILWAUKEE — A judge has denied the request to delay jury selection in the trial of a former police officer charged in the August 2016 shooting that sparked two nights of violent protests.

Lawyers for former MPD officer, Dominique Heaggan-Brown, requested that the trial be delayed until August in light of an officer-involved shooting Sunday night along Milwaukee’s lakefront. They argued emotions simmering from the recent shooting could taint the jury pool.

Judge Jeffrey Conen denied the request. He told a story from his time on the bench during the week of September 11, 2001. In that case, Conen recalled a defendant of Arab descent in his court on a WIC fraud charge. He said the jury’s decision to acquit showed jurors have the capacity to do their jobs irrespective of public feelings at a given point in time.

Conen also ruled that the identities of the potential jurors will be kept confidential. Only the prosecutors and defense will know their names. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon.

This trial marks the first homicide charge against a Milwaukee police officer in more than a decade. Officer Alphonzo Glover was charged following an off-duty shooting in 2005. Glover killed himself hours after charges were announced.