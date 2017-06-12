Officer-involved shooting along Milwaukee’s lakefront; “Car tried to get away, went over the grass”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Witnesses say officers opened fire on a suspect on Lincoln Memorial Drive in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, June 11th. When the gunfire stopped, two people were shot, according to reports.

Everything unfolded around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses say officers opened fire on a suspect -- and viewer video sent to FOX6 News shows the moments just before that all happened.

The video shows a green SUV pursued by what appears to be sheriff's deputies from Water Tower Rd. down to Lincoln Memorial Dr. The SUV drives up onto the median and tries to make its way around another vehicle -- and then hits a minivan. A law enforcement officer then fires into the driver's side of the SUV.

People have come forward telling FOX6 News law enforcement opened fire on the driver.

"There was a police car behind him with lights on, and they were trying to tell them to pull over to the right. So the car tried to get away, went over the grass, tried to drive down Lincoln Memorial, went over the median, and crashed into a car as they were shooting at him," said Sara Mitchell, witness.

It is state law that an outside agency investigate after an officer-involved shooting. At this time, we do not know which agency is handling this investigation.

