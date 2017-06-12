× “Pity granted:” Wausau police issue warning to driver who parked in metered lot overnight

WAUSAU — A post to Facebook by Wausau police Monday, June 12th is getting a lot of attention online.

Police over the weekend took pity on a driver who left his vehicle in a metered parking lot overnight.

The driver received a warning after apparently leaving a note on his vehicle, reading: “Please take pity on me! I walked home. Safe choices :)”

In the post to Facebook, Wausau police said: “Parking Control Officer Jim Hellrood can appreciate people making safe choices, and a good sense of humor!”