Pres. Trump's Wisconsin visit to focus on tech college program

MADISON — President Donald Trump’s visit to Wisconsin includes a stop at Waukesha County Technical College where he’s to hear about an apprentice program to help place students in the workforce.

Pres. Trump was to tour the technical college on Tuesday before heading to closed-door fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker. Walker and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump were to participate in the technical college tour.

Pres. Trump’s stop in Wisconsin comes during a week where he’s focusing on workforce development. Walker was slated to participate along with other governors in a discussion on jobs at the White House on Thursday.

Pres. Trump’s Wisconsin visit was to include a discussion with business owners, teachers and apprentices.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is 3.2 percent, but its job growth last year was the lowest of Walker’s six years in office.