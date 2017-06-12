× “Thinking of ways to defile your innocence:” Man busted at McDonald’s while allegedly waiting to meet up with girl

RACINE COUNTY — A 48-year-old man from Monroe was busted at a Waterford McDonald’s restaurant as he attempted to meet up with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl with whom he’d been chatting online, prosecutors say.

Scott Nesbitt faces one count of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted second degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigator with the Racine County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on April 22nd was using an undercover profile on a website, and began investigating an individual with the user name: “MoxyMan.” The investigator said MoxyMan contacted his profile and he was advised that the profile user was a 15-year-old girl. MoxyMan then stated he has “a fetish for using young girls,” and he was “thinking of ways to defile your innocence” — telling the undercover investigator: “I can’t stop thinking about how much I want to corrupt your innocence.”

Prosecutors say Nesbitt, through the MoxyMan profile, described inappropriate things he wished to do to the girl.

When reminded that the girl was only 15, the complaint indicates Nesbitt said: “I think age of consent laws are arbitrary. We should all be allowed to engage in whatever we are comfortable doing whenever we’re ready. In an ideal world, young people should be tutored by their elders in sex, just like we do everything else.”

The complaint says Nesbitt told the girl: “With enough aggressive training and psychological games, I will fashion you into the perfect little slave.”

Prosecutors say MoxyMan eventually disclosed his name is Scott and he’s married. Investigators say Nesbitt agreed to meet with the person he believed was a 15-year-old girl at McDonald’s in Waterford. That’s where he was arrested, on June 10th.

At the Racine County Jail, Nesbitt agreed to speak with investigators. He admitted to making the MoxyMan profile and having sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl. He told investigators there would be child porn videos and photos on his phone and laptop. A search warrant was executed on his phone and laptop, and investigators say one image was found on his phone, and hundreds were found on his computer.