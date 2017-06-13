Smooth and savory: Foods and drinks fit for Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. So why not serve dad some whiskey-infused foods this Father's Day? Chef Alisa Melavenda joins Real Milwaukee with some oozy, boozy recipes dad is sure to love.

The Smoking Pipe

2 oz Bourbon

½ oz Frangelico or Amaretto

4 dashes Chocolate Bitters

2 Dashes Cherry Bitters

1 dash Orange Bitters

Add the bourbon, Frangelico into a cocktail glass filled with ice.

Add the bitters and stir to combine all ingredients. Pour into container and use smoking gun filled with pipe or cigar tobacco. While smoking pour into rocks glass with a large ice cube or pipe glasses.

Alternatives for smoking pipe

*You can make the cocktail and add a small piece of food grade dry ice to make it smoke taking care to MAKE SURE ALL THE ICE HAS DISSAPATED BEFORE DRINKING.

*You can also infuse your bourbon with tobacco following the directions below – It will still give you that smoky flavor without the smoke.

Tobacco Infused Bourbon:

1 C. Bulleit or other Bourbon

½ cigar broken into several pieces or 1 T pipe tobacco( not flavored) for a more subtle tobacco flavor put in cheese cloth or a tea infuser

Directions:

Place tobacco in a mason jar and pour bourbon over the tobacco – seal tightly and shake to loosen the leaves.

Leave to set in a cool place for 4-6 hours. After 4-6 hours – strain through a fine sieve or damp cheesecloth into a clean mason jar.

as dissipated before drinking

Boozy Oozy Grilled Brie with Brown Sugar and Pecans

1# wheel of brie

¾ C dark brown sugar

a pinch of salt and pepper

¾ C Marker’s Mark or other brand

1 C pecans, toasted and chopped

Heat your grill to medium. Meanwhile, cut the top off the wheel of brie and place cheese in a cast iron skillet or cake pan that fits cheese loosely , but not too big.

Directions:

Combine sugar, salt, pepper and bourbon in a small bowl and whisk until smooth. Pour the bourbon glaze over the cheese and top with chopped pecans.

Place the skillet or pan on grill indirect heat (alternatively you can do this in the oven ) for about 15 -20 minutes or until cheese is soft and oozy and the boozy glaze is bubbling.

Serve with toasted crostini, crackers, bread sticks , pears or apples

Sticky Chicken Wing with Asian Whiskey Sauce

1 -1.5 # chicken wings

Marinade:

½ C soy sauce

2 T sesame Oil

¼ C rice wine vinegar

¼ C Scotch

¼ C brown sugar

2 T ginger

1 T garlic

¼ C chopped scallions

Directions

Combine all marinade ingredients in a large sealable bag or glass bowl until incorporated well. Place the chicken wings in the marinade, cover or seal and refrigerate

For 8 hours or over night.

Pull the chicken out of fridge 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 . place chicken on a large rimmed baking sheet or pan and pour all the marinade over the wings. Cook wings for approx 1 hour, basting and turning every 15 minutes until glazed and sticky.

Pulled Pork Sandwich in Bbq Bourbon Sauce

Make pork rub ( this makes a lot , but keeps in a sealed container for a 3 months

1 C sugar

1 C dark brown sugar

2 t chili powder

1 T ground cumin

2 t dry mustard

½ t cayenne pepper

½ C kosher salt

2 t black pepper

1 t garlic powder

¼ t ground cloves

1 C ketchup

1/3 C bourbon

½ C molasses

a few dashes of hot sauce

2T Worcestershire Sauce

( you could also use your favorite BBQ sauce and add bourbon )

3-4 # pork shoulder

small brioche buns or hamburger rolls

Directions:

Rub the pork Shoulder all over with ½ C of rub and place in a slow cooker fat side up .

In a bowl, mix together ketchup and bourbon, molasses, hot sauce and Worcestshire. Remove 1/2 C sauce( reserving the rest for later ) and add 3/4 cup water and pour mixture over pork shoulder. Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4-6.

Transfer meat to a cutting board and shred with 2 forks. Pour sauce from cooker in a gravy fat separator. Pour the liquid without fat in a saucepan with remaining ketchup and bourbon and bring to a boil, reduce heat and cook until sauce is reduced. Add shredded pork to pan, toss to coat meat and serve on small brioche or hamburger buns.

Grilled Rib Eye Steaks with Jack Daniels Butter

For Whiskey Butter:

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1 large shallots, minced fine

1 jigger of Jack Daniels or other whiskey, plus 1 T divided

1 T fresh minced parsley

½ t Worcestershire sauce

½ t Dijon mustard

½ t kosher salt

¼ t pepper

Directions:

Soak chopped shallots in whiskey overnight. In a food processor, combine drained, butter, parsley , remaining 1 T Jack Daniels Worcestershire , mustard , salt and pepper.

Mix well and then scoop butter onto a piece of plastic in a long line and roll into a log with plastic wrap , smoothing it out. Put in refrigerator for a couple hours until it is firm enough to slice into butter rounds.

Prepare your favorite steaks for the grill by removing them from refrigerator 30 minutes to allow them to get to room temp. and season with salt and coarse pepper. Grill until desired temperature. Remove the steaks from the grill and hit each steak with a ¾ inch round of whiskey butter and let rest for 5-7 minutes under tented foil. Serve with crusty bread and a green salad with whiskey vinaigrette ( recipe follows )

Whiskey Vinaigrette

2 oz whiskey

¼ C molasses or sorghum

½ C apple cider vinegar

1 t onion powder

1 t paprika

2 t brown sugar

3 dashes of hot sauce

salt and pepper to taste

1 C good quality olive oil

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk whiskey, vinegar and molasses or sorghum and sugar until incorporated and sugar is dissolved. Add vinegar, onion powder, paprika, hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk well. Slowly add oil while whisking to emulsify vinaigrette.

Brioche Bread pudding with Whiskey Sauce

Bourbon Sauce

1/2 unsalted stick butter, melted

1 C sugar

1 egg

1 C Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

Bread Pudding

1 loaf of brioche bread, Stale and toasted lightly in oven( about 5-6 C)

2.5 C half and half

4 eggs

1 T. vanilla

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

1/8 tsp. allspice

1 C sugar

1/2 C raisins

1/2 C pecans

pinch of salt

For Bourbon Sauce:

In a saucepan, melt butter; add sugar and egg, whisking to blend well. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. (Do not allow to boil or it may separate.) Whisk in bourbon to taste. Keep warm and whisk again before serving

For Bread Pudding:

Combine eggs, vanilla, spices and sugar whisk well. Mix in half and half. Pour onto stale toasted bread cubes and toss adding raisins and pecans if using and toss gently. Let sit for 30 minutes Bake at 325 in a water bath for 45-50 minutes or until center comes out clean. Cut into squares of use circle cutter and pour warm whiskey sauce over bread pudding. This is also delish with a little ice cream.