LIVE VIDEO: Speaker Ryan, Minority Leader Pelosi address the House floor regarding VA shooting

Bernie Sanders “sickened by this despicable act,” says Scalise shooter apparently volunteered on his campaign

Posted 11:13 am, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16AM, June 14, 2017

WASHINGTON  — Bernie Sanders says he is ‘sickened by this despicable act,’ says Scalise shooter apparently volunteered on his campaign.

Related stories